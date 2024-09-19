NFL News: Micah Parsons explains why Cowboys shouldn't be too worried about Lamar Jackson

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons gave the reasons why he is not afraid of quarterback Lamar Jackson's power ahead of the Baltimore Ravens game.

The Week 3 NFL matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens is already starting to get a lot of buzz from the voices of the stars who will be facing off. One of them is Micah Parsons, who downplayed the power of rival quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The big loss to the New Orleans Saints the previous weekend set off alarm bells for the Cowboys, and when asked about the concern of facing opponents like Jackson, Parsons chooses to focus on what Dallas must do to improve.

“We have to fix our fundamentals, I’m not even worried about Lamar at this point,” Parsons stated on the Ravens quarterback. “As long as we stay in our rush lanes, we do what we’re supposed to We didn’t do a good enough job of that,” completed the Cowboys linebacker.

“It’s about being who you want to be, you have to go out there and be that. It can’t just be one guy. It can’t be two guys. It’s all 11 guys. It takes all of them,” declared the three-time All-Pro Parsons with strong self-criticism toward the Cowboys’ performance this season.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Parsons wants to get back to his best

Micah Parsons has reasons to be back to his best with the Cowboys, just as Lamar Jackson has reasons to be concerned about opposing linebacker play. Parsons led the NFL in quarterback pressures (103) and quarterback pressure rate (21.8%) in 2023.

In the current NFL, Parsons completed 14 quarterback pressures, the third most in the league. The linebacker did not get off to a bad start but is confident his play will return him to the top of the stat charts.

Is Lamar Jackson’s level a concern for the Cowboys?

This season, Jackson has completed 47 of 75 passes for 520 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Those are remarkable numbers in a sluggish start to two consecutive losses for the Baltimore Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson won the NFL MVP award in 2023, a season in which the quarterback threw 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, the fourth-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the NFL during that time.

