NFL News: Super Bowl champion reveals Bryce Young’s struggles as Panthers’ QB through video analysis

A former quarterback and Super Bowl champion provides an in-depth analysis of Bryce Young's struggles as the starting quarterback, now benched, for the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 NFL season.

Bryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
By Richard Tovar

Following the unfortunate news that Bryce Young was benched by the Carolina Panthers, various opinions have emerged, most pointing to the young quarterback’s poor performance during the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. A video analysis of Young’s struggles was recently published online.

The breakdown of Bryce Young’s poor play comes from Super Bowl champion Chase Daniel, a former NFL quarterback who played primarily as a backup for over seven teams and retired in 2022 after his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the 18-minute video, Daniel offers a detailed analysis of Young’s difficulties as the Panthers’ starting quarterback. One key moment highlights Young’s poor footwork and decision-making during a recent game against Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers, showing how he struggled to move effectively as a starter.

It’s worth noting that Young started the first two games of the 2024 season for the Carolina Panthers, both of which ended in losses. Week 2 was a humiliating 3-26 defeat against the Chargers, but Week 1 was even more disastrous, with the Panthers falling 10-47 to the Saints.

Bryce Young’s Struggles

Chase Daniel’s analysis reveals multiple issues with Bryce Young’s performance during Week 2. From poor footwork to bad decisions when targeting wide receivers, Daniel breaks down how Young failed to use the field to his advantage and couldn’t effectively position himself for his teammates.

Poor footwork and decision-making during a recent game against Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers

In one particular play, Daniel points out how Young failed to use the cadence properly, missing an open space in front of him where he could have waited for his receivers to get open, which would have easily secured a first down.

Young can&#039;t use cadence properly during a play.

In another drive, Young’s impatience became evident. Despite having full protection and not being in a hot zone, he rushed a pass to the sideline instead of waiting for his teammates to run deeper routes, missing a critical opportunity.

Young with full protection but rushed a pass to the sideline.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

