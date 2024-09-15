Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Stephen A. Smith completely mocks Cowboys after humiliating home loss to the Saints

Renowned sports journalist Stephen A. Smith showed no mercy toward the Dallas Cowboys after their disappointing home loss in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. He posted a video mocking the Dallas-based team on his personal social media account.

Stephen A. Smith attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesStephen A. Smith attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

The Dallas Cowboys lost their first home game of the 2024 NFL season in a humiliating defeat to the New Orleans Saints, falling 44-19. Stephen A. Smith seized the opportunity to mock the team, posting a video on his personal social media account with a pointed message for the Cowboys after the Week 2 game at the NRG Stadium.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

WNBA: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sets another all-time rookie record
Sports

WNBA: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sets another all-time rookie record

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends very surprising message after Dallas Cowboys big loss against Saints
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends very surprising message after Dallas Cowboys big loss against Saints

Where to watch Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NFL News: Andy Reid's assistant Steve Spagnuolo makes something clear about the Chiefs defense
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid's assistant Steve Spagnuolo makes something clear about the Chiefs defense

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo