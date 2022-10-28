Tom Brady has earned his stripes in the National Football League. Referees let him get away with stuff, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give him some special treatment, and his teammates just won't hold him accountable.

We're just stating facts, not dissing him or saying that there's anything wrong with that. If anything, one would expect a seven-time Super Bowl champion and 45-year-old star to stand out from the rest of the pack.

That's why Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans simply won't tolerate any Tom Brady slander. The Bucs have dropped three straight games and are now 3-5, yet he claims no one thinks he's to blame for their shortcomings.

NFL News: Mike Evans Defends Tom Brady After Third Straight Loss

“He’s the best to ever do it,” Evans said, as quoted by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I mean, he hates losing. That’s all he knows is winning and being 3-5 is not good enough. So we’ve got to turn it around and soon. Nobody is pointing the finger at Tom Brady. It’s the whole team. It’s a team game.”

Brady Admits He's Not Having A Good Time

In all honesty, Brady looks miserable out there, and we're not talking about his performances. While his numbers are far from what we're used to, his body language and temper tantums on the sidelines have fueled multiple narratives around him:

“I think any time you lose, it’s not very fun for any of us,” Brady told the media. “I think we’ve just got to go play better. That’s the reality to solving a lot of issues, to play better and to win. Yeah, I’ve definitely been a part of seasons where we have not played as well as we’re capable, and I don’t think it’s as enjoyable for anyone. I think everyone is working hard to get it right.”

Even the biggest Tom Brady hater should be displeased with what we've seen thus far. I mean, it's kind of sad to watch arguably the greatest to ever do it go out like this. Maybe, he should've stayed at home instead.