NFL News: Mike McCarthy makes something clear to Jerry Jones after big controversy with Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy was severely criticized by Jerry Jones after a 3-3 record with the Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat with the Dallas Cowboys after a 3-3 record. This season, considering there was no contract extension from Jerry Jones, it’s Super Bowl or bust for the head coach.

Undoubtedly, the big problem has been at home with three crushing losses against the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions. After a bye week, the next challenge is massive on the road facing the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a really tough scenario as the Cowboys spent a lot of money in new deal for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, that might not be enough.

Will the Dallas Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy?

Just before the game against the 49ers, Jerry Jones surprised the NFL by publicly taking a shot at Mike McCarthy. “The types of things that we all think we should be looking at is that we are designing bad plays or we’re designing bad concepts.”

So, after the owner put him on the spot, the head coach had to answer. Although he doesn’t agree with Jones’s comments, McCarthy took responsibility of what’s going on in Dallas.

“I don’t really have comments. You know, I talk to Jerry all the time. We’ve had time to go through the self scout. So, I didn’t see the comments specifically. I don’t think we have bad concepts in place (laughs), but, I’ll go back and check. We’re not where we want to be. I mean, that’s clear and that’s ultimately my responsibility. I’m fully aware of that. We are very diligent and we’re on top of what we want to do.”

