Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady makes something clear about Mike McCarthy and his future as head coach of Cowboys

Tom Brady was asked about Mike McCarthy and his current situation as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones has to decide if there will be a contract extension.

Tom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesTom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tom Brady has become one of the most authorized voices in the NFL in his new job as analyst with Fox. The latest appearance for the legendary quarterback came during the broadcast of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

Of course, most of the attention was focused around the future of the franchise considering they had a 4-7 record before that matchup and, without Dak Prescott, almost no hopes to make a playoff run.

Considering Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, there has been a lot of talk about possible replacements like Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel or Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

Will Dallas Cowboys give Mike McCarthy a contract extension?

Jerry Jones hasn’t confirmed a new contract for Mike McCarthy, but, just last week, he opened the door for an extension after a win over the Commanders. Now, this was Tom Brady’s take about the situation. The former quarterback believes he is a great coach for the Dallas Cowboys or any other team in the league.

Advertisement

“I think coach McCarthy is a great coach. His 18th season as a head coach. He’s a great leader of men. But not only as a play-caller, he’s a developer of players, of talent, of quarterbacks. He’s got a very consistent personality to him. He won in Green Bay. He’s got a championship DNA. I think he’s one of the better coaches in the NFL. Absolutely.”

NFL News: Micah Parsons makes shocking statement about Cowboys&#039; chances to win Super Bowl

see also

NFL News: Micah Parsons makes shocking statement about Cowboys' chances to win Super Bowl

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Bengals' Joe Burrow makes a stunning admission about playing the Steelers
NFL

Bengals' Joe Burrow makes a stunning admission about playing the Steelers

NFL News: Bears president breaks silence, sends strong message about Matt Eberflus firing
NFL

NFL News: Bears president breaks silence, sends strong message about Matt Eberflus firing

Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message after scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message after scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

NFL Video: Brock Purdy spotted throwing passes after limited practice time with 49ers
NFL

NFL Video: Brock Purdy spotted throwing passes after limited practice time with 49ers

Better Collective Logo