Tom Brady has become one of the most authorized voices in the NFL in his new job as analyst with Fox. The latest appearance for the legendary quarterback came during the broadcast of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

Of course, most of the attention was focused around the future of the franchise considering they had a 4-7 record before that matchup and, without Dak Prescott, almost no hopes to make a playoff run.

Considering Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, there has been a lot of talk about possible replacements like Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel or Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Dallas Cowboys give Mike McCarthy a contract extension?

Jerry Jones hasn’t confirmed a new contract for Mike McCarthy, but, just last week, he opened the door for an extension after a win over the Commanders. Now, this was Tom Brady’s take about the situation. The former quarterback believes he is a great coach for the Dallas Cowboys or any other team in the league.

Advertisement

“I think coach McCarthy is a great coach. His 18th season as a head coach. He’s a great leader of men. But not only as a play-caller, he’s a developer of players, of talent, of quarterbacks. He’s got a very consistent personality to him. He won in Green Bay. He’s got a championship DNA. I think he’s one of the better coaches in the NFL. Absolutely.”

Advertisement