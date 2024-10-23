Mike McDaniel explained the current status of Tua Tagovailoa before a possible return with the Miami Dolphins after another concussion.

A few years ago, Mike McDaniel became head coach of the Miami Dolphins convinced that Tua Tagovailoa was the key factor to win a Super Bowl in the NFL. That’s why he left the San Francisco 49ers.

However, after Tua suffered another concussion against the Buffalo Bills, that long term plan seemed in jeopardy. The Dolphins couldn’t find a competent replacement and now have a 2-4 record.

Although many experts pointed at retirement as the best option for Tagovailoa, the quarterback is ready to make a comeback. A remarkable display of resilience by the star.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

Tua Tagovailoa is not retiring from football and, after leaving injured reserve, there’s a real chance of a return next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. This is Mike McDaniel’s latest update.

“The most important thing is to understand the nature of which the decision is made. It’s pretty simple. We maximize the amount of experts that have their expertise in the brain and in the head. Then, we do everything we can to make sure that all those things are available. As you’re acquiring the information, it’s pretty simple when the medical experts are advising you to do one thing. The whole issue was that he needed time to rest for that injury.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Tua Tagovailoa already returned to practice and that means he is on track to play football again with the Miami Dolphins. In fact, McDaniel thinks they can still make a huge playoff run.

“We’re trying to do right. You try to establish a time frame. You don’t know how things are going to look. So, you make that decision based upon the medical experts. It would be incredibly irresponsible if I make a decision based upon how many weeks he is been removed. Very simple. He needs to feel complete ownership of his game. You don’t ride the Tour de France on the first time you pick the bike back up. That’s the way we’re approaching it. It’s a big deal. He is our captain and leader. During this stretch, he is at an even more powerful place with the team. Feet on the ground and showing his love for the team.”

