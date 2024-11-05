NFL News: Mike Tomlin gets key players back to boost Russell Wilson for game against Commanders

Mike Tomlin will bring back important players to help Russell Wilson when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers return from their bye week and head coach Mike Tomlin has used the time off to bring back key players for a team that is 6-2 and leading the AFC North with a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Russell Wilson will have more weapons at his disposal as he attempts to defeat the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

Wilson has left no doubt about his starting status, and with him on the field, Pittsburgh has won two straight games, no small feat considering the 35-year-old quarterback made his debut at the start of the 2024 NFL season, playing for the first time in Week 7 against the New York Jets. Now he has the support of teammates returning from injury.

The key players Tomlin will bring back to help quarterback Wilson are none other than Cory Trice, Nick Herbig, Zach Frazier, Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Matakevich. This was announced by the Steelers head coach at a press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cornerback Trice returned from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3, the same injury that sidelined linebacker Herbig for the last three games. Center Frazier returned from an ankle injury, as did running back Patterson, who had missed four games. Finally, linebacker Matakevich also sat out a few days with a hamstring injury, but is now available to Tomlin, as are his teammates.

Cordarrelle Patterson, one of the recovered players Tomlin can help Wilson with for Steelers

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers secure the signing of Mike Williams

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have not only confirmed the return of several players for their match against the Commanders, they have also secured the signing of wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The arrival of the 30-year-old veteran puts an end to months of rumors that the Pittsburgh franchise was in need of a wide receiver.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers contemplate big trade to make Super Bowl run with Russell Wilson

When will Wilson’s Steelers face the Commanders?

The Steelers will face the Commanders in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, with Wilson as the starter and new weapons to break down the Washington franchise’s defense. The game will be played next Sunday, November 10, at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.