The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to make a big move trying to help Russell Wilson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 6-2 record heading into their bye week as the second best team in the AFC. They’re just behind Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0).

So far, the decision to improve the quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields has been a success leaving behind very complicated years with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.

However, in order to become a Super Bowl contender, the Steelers might need to make a move before the NFL trade deadline. It could be a defining moment for their season.

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers make a trade?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers had in place a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get Christian Kirk. Those plans were derailed when the wide receiver suffered a collarbone injury.

“The Steelers were in the process of trying to get a deal done for Christian Kirk, and league sources told ESPN there was a reasonable chance that the Jaguars wide receiver was going to wind up in Pittsburgh until he broke his collarbone last Sunday.”

What players are going to the Steelers?

As a consequence, in order to find a another playmaker, the Steelers are still searching for help at the wide receiver position. Although there are few names available, general manager Omar Khan will make a push. This was Schefter’s update about the situation.

“Pittsburgh’s hope of upgrading its receiving corps was derailed, at least temporarily. But the Steelers are not giving up, a league source told ESPN. The Steelers have been making calls and checking on any and all available wide receivers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, including the Jets’ Mike Williams and the Panthers’ Adam Thielen, according to league sources.”

