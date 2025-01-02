Ben Roethlisberger is one of the most authoritative voices when it comes to discussing the current state of the Steelers. The legendary player won the Super Bowl twice and now closely follows whether Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson can lead the franchise to another championship.

Throughout the entire season, Big Ben has been deeply involved in the debate over who should be the team’s starting quarterback, often leaning toward Justin Fields over Wilson.

Now, just before the start of the playoffs, Roethlisberger has issued a major warning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A mistake in the last game of the schedule against the Bengals could come at a very high price.

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

Ben Roethlisberger admitted in his podcast ‘Footbalhin’ that the easiest path for the Steelers to fight for the Super Bowl is as the No. 5 seed to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

It’s important to remember that, if Pittsburgh loses to Cincinnati and the Chargers defeat the Raiders, Mike Tomlin and his players would drop to the No. 6 seed, which would set up a tremendous matchup on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

“You do not want to go and play in Baltimore right now with two MVP candidates in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. The defense in Baltimore is starting to play. They were their Achilles heel early in the season. Now, they’re playing much better football. I’m saying it right now, you don’t want to go to Baltimore. You want to go to Houston. If there’s anybody in the postseason you want to play, it’s Houston. They’re on the down slide. They’re injured. They’ve got all kinds of things going on. I don’t if it’s at Houston. That doesn’t bother me at all.”