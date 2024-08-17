NFL News: Mike Tomlin makes a bold statement about Russell Wilson and the starting QB for the Steelers

As the NFL season approaches, teams are continuing their preparations and finalizing details for the kickoff. The Pittsburgh Steelers, always a contender for the championship, are no exception. Head Coach Mike Tomlin shared his thoughts on Russell Wilson and who will be the starting QB for Week 1.

Justin Fields‘ arrival in Pittsburgh has raised the bar at the quarterback position, and as a result, Russell Wilson‘s spot as the starter is not guaranteed for the season opener. Tomlin has repeatedly highlighted the parity between the two players.

In an interview with Bob Labriola, a journalist from the Steelers’ official website, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the competition between these two standout players for the most important position on the team.

Both Wilson with the Broncos and Fields with the Chicago Bears had underwhelming seasons in 2023-24 and will seek redemption this year with the Steelers, a franchise historically expected to contend for a championship.

The Steelers are finalizing details in the final phase of the preseason as they prepare to start their NFL journey in Week 1, where they will visit the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Tomlin’s comments and the start of the season

Regarding the situation of Wilson and Fields heading into the debut, the coach assured Labriola: “It’s probably in the same place that I’ve described it throughout the spring and the summer.”

“Both guys are vying for the role. Russ has pole position because of the collective body of work, the totality of the body of work that he brings into the circumstance. Both guys are new to us. We’re getting an opportunity to get to know them through this process. It’s been a great process. Now that Russ has full health, it’s going to heat up over the next couple of weeks, and I’m excited about watching it happen.”

Tomlin on when he will make the final decision on the QB

When asked about when he will make the final decision regarding the starting quarterback, Tomlin stated the following to the Steelers’ official website: “I think decisions along these lines need to happen when there’s clarity, and preferably you like clarity sooner rather than later.”

“But I won’t make the wrong decision for the essence of time. Clarity is what we seek, but we’ve got two significant weeks left in this process in terms of in-stadium performances and so forth. And I think these things have a way of playing themselves out.”, he finally stated.

The Steelers’ upcoming matches

Mike Tomlin’s squad started the preseason on the wrong foot with a loss to the Houston Texans. They still have two remaining preseason games: against the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions. Once the preseason is complete, the Steelers will kick off the 2024-25 season by visiting the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, September 8.

