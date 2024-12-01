Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge 44-38 win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a great performance on offense with more than 500 total yards and 40 points for the first time since 2018. Maybe, they’re indeed Super Bowl contenders.

On defense, the Steelers knew Joe Burrow has been almost unstoppable with star wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, the big splashes that changed the game came by producing turnovers.

Now, the Steelers control their destiny to win the AFC North, but, it’s not going to be easy with a very tough schedule which includes the Browns, Ravens, Eagles and a long awaited game facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 9-3 record and are in first place of their division. After a very important victory over the Bengals, Mike Tomlin sent a strong message about the quality and perseverance of his players.

Advertisement

“It’s good to go on the road and get an AFC North victory. It wasn’t an easy one. They had big time urgency for a lot of reasons. To come in here in their place against the type of quality team that they have, in this environment and smile in the face of it and get out of here with the necessary win. I just can’t say enough about the efforts of the guys in that locker room. Splash playmaking continually over the course of 60 minutes.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' coach receives offer to leave Steelers

What is the Steelers next rival?

The Pittsburgh Steelers won 44-38 at Cincinnati and their next game is a rematch with the Browns after that unexpected loss in Cleveland ten days ago. According to Tomlin, the big difference to bounce back from that was their preparation in clutch moments to control Burrow.

Advertisement

“We knew it would be required. We even talked about the fourth quarter component. This team we played always come storming back in the fourth. They did it against the Chargers just on the front side of their bye. So, we don’t take the end of the game for granted. We’re thankful for the victory. Obviously, we got some things to clean up, but, that’s life in this business. It ‘s good to do it with a win.”