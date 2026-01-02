Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers confirm massive update for game against Ravens in latest injury report

The Steelers have confirmed a huge update in their latest injury report ahead of the pivotal game against the Ravens.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers shared positive news ahead of the final game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. T.J. Watt does not appear on the latest injury report and is expected to be available on Sunday. “I feel pretty good. Honestly, I don’t know if I could have said that a week ago, but I feel really good. I feel really confident about the week of practice and I’m excited to play.”

In addition to Watt, all of the following players were full participants in practice: Aaron Rodgers, Ben Skowronek, Calvin Austin III, Brandin Echols, James Pierre, Christian Kuntz, Malik Harrison, and Cam Heyward.

The Steelers need to defeat the Ravens to clinch a spot in the playoffs or they will be eliminated, which would represent a massive failure. T.J. Watt has not played since Week 14, in a win over Baltimore.

Who is injured with Steelers?

No one is dealing with an injury for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The only player who did not practice on Friday was Isaac Seumalo, and that was simply for rest. However, it is important to remember that a few days ago Darnell Washington was placed on injured reserve with a broken arm. Among all active players, everyone is good to go.

Will T.J. Watt play for Steelers vs Ravens?

T.J. Watt will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens, as the star linebacker has no injury designation. The star was recovering from a punctured lung that occurred during a treatment at the team’s facility.

Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose Aaron Rodgers key teammate for rest of the season

