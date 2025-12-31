Mike Tomlin confirmed that Darnell Washington will not be available for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. The tight end suffered a serious injury during the loss to the Cleveland Browns. “Darnell Washington is out. He had surgery on his broken arm.”

Washington has become the most important player at that position throughout the 2025 season, surpassing names such as Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth. His absence will be a major blow for Aaron Rodgers and the entire offense.

Precisely, the depth on the roster at tight end is something that made Tomlin optimistic ahead of the game against the Ravens. For the Steelers, this is the final call if they want to keep fighting for the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Darnell Washington get hurt?

Yes. Darnell Washington was injured in the game against Cleveland after fracturing an arm. Although all reports indicate that he would be out for the rest of the season even if the Steelers make the playoffs, Mike Tomlin is only thinking about the short term. “He’s not available to us this week. That’s really all the information that I was concerned about as we formulate a plan. This is a one week season for us.”

Can the Steelers win the AFC North?

Yes. The Steelers can win the AFC North with a victory next Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. That would give them the No. 4 seed in the conference and a home game in the Wild Card round.

Advertisement