Mike Tomlin spoke about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers playing his final game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. A loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 would result in the team’s elimination and could mark the veteran’s farewell.

“I don’t know that I’ve taken time to ponder that. I’m just committed to making sure that it’s not (his last game). He’s certainly been an awesome contributor to our efforts and not only from a talent perspective and an experience perspective, but just his professionalism. His relationship with the game, his love for his teammates, and his willingness to help them grow, get better and gain better understanding each and every day has been cool to be a part of.”

Rodgers signed with the Steelers before the 2025 season in an attempt to win one last Super Bowl in his legendary career. Now, failing to qualify for the playoffs would create enormous uncertainty about his future, including the possibility of retirement.

Is Aaron Rodgers leaving the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers hinted that he could leave the Pittsburgh Steelers if the team is eliminated. The quarterback said he knows perfectly well that he will become a free agent and that he would have one or two options in the offseason if he wants to keep playing.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring from football?

It is still unknown whether Aaron Rodgers will retire from football. In his latest statements, the player said he is considering all available options, but there is no definitive answer yet.

