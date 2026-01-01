Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a moment of maximum pressure. After three consecutive victories that put them one step away from the playoffs, an unexpected loss to the Browns has complicated everything.

Now, the Steelers must defeat the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 18 to claim the AFC North title and avoid a shocking elimination. A few weeks ago, during the game against the Bills, “Fire Tomlin” chants were heard at Acrisure Stadium, and next Sunday the story could repeat itself.

Although it isn’t talked about much, Mike Tomlin could end up having a worse season with Aaron Rodgers as his starting quarterback compared to last year, which was very turbulent with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. In 2024, they at least managed to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin?

The Steelers could fire Mike Tomlin if they end up losing to the Baltimore Ravens at home in the final game of the season. In fact, earlier this week, Adam Schefter already raised the possibility that the head coach could be at risk, and that the same could apply to John Harbaugh with the Ravens.

In the face of this scrutiny, Tomlin was asked whether he had any message for fans who have been critical of him this season and if the head coach would request them to stay engaged and energized during a crucial matchup with Baltimore. “No message at all. That’s our job to make sure that we have the appropriate engagement. So, I’m committed to that component of it.”

Advertisement

Despite the fact that Mike Tomlin has already won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, the franchise has gone nine years without a playoff victory and has navigated a dangerous mediocrity with records very close to .500. Although the head coach continues to avoid losing seasons, it is no longer enough.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about final decision between Steelers and retirement

How can the Steelers clinch a playoff spot?

The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They control their own destiny to win the AFC North, secure a home playoff game, and earn the No. 4 seed in the conference. Tomlin knows Acrisure Stadium will be a key factor to achieve that.

Advertisement

“Certainly, there is (home field advantage). Their ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage to communicate or to get in appropriate schemes and so forth offensively gets challenged. It’s the same urgency that we had when we went into Baltimore several weeks ago. It creates tangible challenges for your offense. That’s why it’s so important that you start fast when you’re in those adverse circumstances. I’m certainly glad that this game is being played in Acrisure.”