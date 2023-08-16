Rob Gronwkowski would come out of retirement only to play for one head coach

Rob Gronkowski was one of the best tight ends in NFL history winning four Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2022, the star announced his second and final retirement. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

Now, in an incredible turn of events, Rob Gronkowski said there’s a slight chance he might return. However, there’s only one head coach who can convince him of playing in the NFL.

Will Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement?

Though the chances of coming back are almost zero, Rob Gronkowski confirmed there’s only one head coach with the possibility of getting him out of retirement. It all happened during an interview with Kay Adams.

“Brian Daboll. Oh, my hometown team (New York Giants). I mean, he can’t get me out of retirement, but he would have the best chance of getting me out of retirement. Brian Daboll wants me on his roster. I know it.”

Gronk just couldn’t hide his excitement with the idea. “I would love to do it though. I love to pretend that I can still play. Just makes me feel good.” Nevertheless, he admitted the body is just not ready anymore. “No. I can’t. I’m washed up. I just like to pretend.”