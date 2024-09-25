NFL News: New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett sends strong message to his teammates

After finishing Week 3 of the NFL with a disappointing 1-2 record, New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett sent a clear message to his teammates.

The experienced quarterback, who has previously played for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, among others, expressed in a team-provided video that there is still hope to turn the season around: “It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s coming,”

“It’s about going out there — keep battling, keep putting your best foot forward and trusting the process. When it clicks, it clicks. My confidence hasn’t changed in the O-line, they’re going to settle in. It’s a week-to-week game, and if we put our best foot forward we’ll be alright.”, Brissett finally stated.

The New England Patriots, led by Jacoby Brissett, secured a victory in their debut at Paycor Stadium. However, in Week 2, they suffered a narrow defeat against the Seattle Seahawks, and in Week 3, they faced a tough loss to the New York Jets.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots hands the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson #38 during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jerod Mayo and his support for Maye

In the Wednesday press conference for New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, he was asked about the possibility of adding a veteran to support both Brissett and Drake Maye.

“That’s not in our plans at this current time,” Mayo said. “At this current time, we’re just not looking to add any pieces at that spot.”

“Drake is getting a ton of reps on the show team. He’s approached that process the right way. He doesn’t want to know what the defense is doing, doesn’t want to know the coverage. He’s going out there going through his reads.”

