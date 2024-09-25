Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett sends strong message to his teammates

After finishing Week 3 of the NFL with a disappointing 1-2 record, New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett sent a clear message to his teammates.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesJacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Matías Persuh

The New England Patriots started the NFL season with a stunning victory over the Bengals, but in their next two games, they faltered and ended up empty-handed, finishing Week 3 with a 1-2 record. Jacoby Brissett, the starting QB for all three games, asserts that he still believes in turning the situation around and sends a clear message to his teammates.

The experienced quarterback, who has previously played for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, among others, expressed in a team-provided video that there is still hope to turn the season around: “It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s coming,”

“It’s about going out there — keep battling, keep putting your best foot forward and trusting the process. When it clicks, it clicks. My confidence hasn’t changed in the O-line, they’re going to settle in. It’s a week-to-week game, and if we put our best foot forward we’ll be alright.”, Brissett finally stated.

Advertisement

The New England Patriots, led by Jacoby Brissett, secured a victory in their debut at Paycor Stadium. However, in Week 2, they suffered a narrow defeat against the Seattle Seahawks, and in Week 3, they faced a tough loss to the New York Jets.

Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots hands the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson #38 during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Jerod Mayo and his support for Maye

In the Wednesday press conference for New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, he was asked about the possibility of adding a veteran to support both Brissett and Drake Maye.

49ers News: Christian McCaffrey makes bold decision to fix his Achilles issue

see also

49ers News: Christian McCaffrey makes bold decision to fix his Achilles issue

That’s not in our plans at this current time,” Mayo said. “At this current time, we’re just not looking to add any pieces at that spot.”

Advertisement

“Drake is getting a ton of reps on the show team. He’s approached that process the right way. He doesn’t want to know what the defense is doing, doesn’t want to know the coverage. He’s going out there going through his reads.”

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Boxing trainer gives a shocking prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight
Boxing

Boxing trainer gives a shocking prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary
Soccer

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health
NFL

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo