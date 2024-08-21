NFL News: New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reveals his top concern heading into Week 1

NFL Week 1 is just around the corner, and New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has expressed concern about his debut.

With just days remaining before the start of NFL Week 1, teams are finalizing their preparations for the debut. This includes the New York Jets, who are eagerly anticipating the return of their star QB, Aaron Rodgers, who revealed his top concern as he prepares to get back on the field.

So far, the Jets have had a promising start to the preseason. In their first game, they defeated the Washington Commanders 20-17 at home. In their second outing, they secured their second consecutive win by edging out the Carolina Panthers 15-12 at Bank of America Stadium.

Finally, this Saturday, August 24, the last preseason game before the start of Week 1 will take place, with the Jets set to face off against the New York Giants and their quarterback Daniel Jones. The game will, of course, be held at the impressive MetLife Stadium.

Under the leadership of Robert Saleh, the Jets are not only eagerly anticipating the start of a new NFL season but are also looking forward to the return of one of the greatest players of recent times, former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rodgers is seeking a final tune-up in his recovery to make his return to the field after nearly a year away. He missed the entire previous season due to a rupture in his Achilles tendon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes shares big takeaway from Chiefs" preseason loss beyond his behind-the-back pass

Rodgers and his top concern about his return

Rodgers’ start to last season was catastrophic. Just four snaps against the Bills were enough for a hard tackle to result in a severe injury, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

With that said, and after a lengthy recovery, the quarterback has yet to see any playing time in the preseason, and it’s unlikely he will in the final game against the Giants.

Advertisement

The former Green Bay Packers QB expressed to the press his main concern heading into his debut in Week 1: “I haven’t taken a hit. That’s kind of the main thing, thankfully. I respect and appreciate my defense for that,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday “…We’ll see if we can get through tomorrow without getting drilled.”

Advertisement

About this training camp, Rodgers finally stated: “I would say the camp is much harder this year and maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight of my career. I knew that. I had a little insight coming into camp that that’s what Robert wanted to do. So I think it’s been good for us.”

Advertisement

Robert Saleh spoke about Rodgers’ concerns

The head coach addressed the media regarding Rodgers’ concerns about his condition for the debut and whether he will see any playing time in the game against the Giants.

The last practice for the QB was not his best, and his concern about the debut is evident. Regarding this, Saleh stated: “[Aaron’s] going to be included in the conversations along with the coordinators and [general manager Joe Douglas], and we’re going to make the best decision for the team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

About the final game against the Giants, the coach spoke with the press: “We haven’t really talked about it. My instinct right now as I stand here is we’ll see. … My instinct is no, but I want to leave it open. That third game is the one where we’re deciding. He definitely won’t play in the first two, but the discussion on the third one we haven’t quite had yet,”

Head Coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on December 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.