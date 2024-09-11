NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers receives admirable praise from a former Packers teammate

New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers receives comments from former Green Bay Packers teammate on quarterback's lackluster debut in the 2024 NFL season.

In the Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers made his first appearance in the 2024 National Football League after a year of absence due to an Achilles tendon rupture in September 2023. His performance elicited various comments, but one in particular was an admirable praise from a former Green Bay Packers teammate.

The Jets‘ season opener was not remarkable, as Aaron Rodgers completed only 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Clearly, the New York quarterback can perform better, but considering his recent past, there are several positives to take from the Monday night defeat.

Davante Adams, former Rodgers teammate in Green Bay Packers, analyzed the 40-year-old quarterback performance on 32-19 loss against the 49ers. “I wasn’t surprised; I just smiled and clapped when he made the play,” said Adams in reaction to the Rodgers’ first completed pass after 610 days.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver spoke about Rodgers’ connection with a touchdown pass to another former Green Bay Packers teammate, Allen Lazard. “That’s the magic of Aaron. Obviously, they practiced that, and Allen, who has been with us in Green Bay for quite a while, is fully aware of how that operation works,” Adams confidently stated.

Despite his former teammate’s praise, Rodgers issued a strong self-critique statement. “I can play better. I missed a couple of passes,” he declared. The 13-point deficit defeat prompted a deep analysis from the Jets’ quarterback, who also expressed concern about the upcoming games in the NFL season. “It’s a tough start; we’re heading to Tennessee quickly and then have a game four days later,” Rodgers said.

How long did Davante Adams play for the Green Bay Packers?

Davante Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. On June 12 of that year, the wide receiver signed a contract and played with the Packers until the 2021 season, when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he currently plays.

Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Adams shared the roster with Aaron Rodgers throughout his entire time with the Packers. The wide receiver was selected to the Pro Bowl for five consecutive years, from 2017 to 2021. Both players formed a strong duo, connecting on a remarkable number of touchdown passes.

How Davante Adams performed in the 2024 NFL season opener?

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 22-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener. Adams finished with just five catches for 59 yards, marking a disappointing debut that will need improvement for his team’s future aspirations.

