Even though the 2022 NFL season hasn't even started, oddsmakers already have their picks for the league's Most Valuable Player. Check them out here.

The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner. The best football players on Earth will collide with one goal and one goal only: Bringing the Vince Lombardi trophy back home and winning that precious ring.

But as we've learned throughout the years, not always the best regular-season team is the one that ends up on top. In fact, the last time an NFL MVP went on to win the Super Bowl was back in 1999 when Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams went the distance.

Even so, being named the league's Most Valuable Player is one of the highest honors a player could ever dream of. With that in mind, let's take a look at the oddsmakers' favorites to earn that distinction in 2022.

NFL News: Odds Favorites To Win 2022 NFL MVP

3. Tom Brady (+800 Odds)

Tom Brady just turned 45 years old, and this might as well be his final season. However, he's coming off one of the best years of his career, and he's got one of the best offensive arsenals around him.

Brady may not flash with athleticism, crafty passes, or 60+ yard bombs, but he's never needed that to win. He's the guy you want to give the ball to when the game is on the line, and there's not much we could say about him now that isn't public knowledge already.

2. Patrick Mahomes (+750 Odds)

Patrick Mahomes is a video game. He's the ultimate cheat code, a guy who can scramble and turn broken plays into a thing of beauty, connect for big plays on every snap, and complete no-look passes as if he were on a practice drill.

Losing Tyreek Hill will certainly take a big toll on the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Mahomes will be under a lot of pressure in 2022. Even despite his résumé, he still feels like he needs to silence his critics, so he could be in line for a historic season.

1. Josh Allen (+700 Odds)

Josh Allen has the strongest arm in the league, and he might as well be the strongest quarterback as well. There's no slowing him down when he takes off, and his rare combination of speed, size, and athleticism is what makes him unique.

The Buffalo Bills look like the team to beat in the AFC this season. They revamped their team on both sides of the ball, and Allen will certainly want to put last year's heartbreaking season end in the rearview mirror.