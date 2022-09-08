It seems like Patrick Mahomes has no sympathy whatsoever for fantasy football players. Check out what he said about that.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of the best, most dynamic wideouts in the game this offseason. Tyreek Hill's departure left a big void on their receiving corps, and he won't be an easy guy to replace.

To try and do that, the Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and drafted Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross, who's out for the season. That's some steep competition to join Travis Kelce and Mecolme Hardman.

That's why, even though Smith-Schuster or Valdez-Scantling should lead the race to absorb Hill's targets, Patrick Mahomes advises you not to draft them early in your fantasy football league, as the Chiefs will spread the football week in and week out.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes Warns Fantasy Football Players About Chiefs' Balanced Offense

"The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes told ESPN. "It's not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis [Kelce] every single week, where it's like one or the other having a big game or both. Every single week, it's going to be someone different."

"So I'm sorry to all you fantasy football guys. It's going to come from everywhere, so you're going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week," the QB added.

Mahomes connected with 10 different receivers throughout the preseason, and he believes that'll make them tough to predict. However, he acknowledges Travis Kelce will still do most of the heavy lifting in the passing game:

"It's going to be hard for teams to game plan against," Mahomes added. "Obviously, Travis is going to probably have a lot of catches. That's just who he is. Other than that, it's going to come from the whole group and I think the guys have kind of embraced that. That's what you want on a team and as an offense."

The Chiefs still have the potential to have one of the most explosive offenses in the game. They'll be a Super Bowl contender for as long as Mahomes stays healthy, but it sure will be interesting to see how they fare without Cheetah.