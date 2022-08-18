As much as he likes making dozens of millions of dollars, being wealthy isn't what motivated Patrick Mahomes to pursue a career in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is no longer the highest earner in the National Football League. His reign at the top of the league's salary list was short-lived, but it paved the way and set the standard for the QB market of the future.

Still, marking north of $45 million is nothing to be ashamed of. And, in all honesty, he could care less about how much money his colleagues are making now after he signed a historical deal of his own.

That's why the 26-year-old gunslinger wanted to set the record straight. He affirmed that money isn't what makes him get up every morning and that the only reason he got into this was to build a legacy.

Patrick Mahomes Values Winning And His Legacy More Than Money

"If you're ticked off making all the money that I'm making, you're probably a little bit messed up," Mahomes said in Peter King's FMIA. "I know I'm going to be taken care of for the rest of my life. Being in this organization and being on the platform that the NFL has given me, I've been able to make money off the field as well."

"If you watch some of the great quarterbacks, man, it's not always about getting the most money," he continued. "It's about going out there and winning and having a legacy that you can kind of live with forever. For me, that's what I want."

"Obviously, I want to make money and be able to buy everything I want and all that different type of stuff, but that's not the reason I started playing football," the QB added. "The reason I started playing football was to win Super Bowls, to enjoy these relationships that I'm building on this field with all my friends who are my teammates. I think at the end of the day if I do that, I'll be a happy guy in the end."

Of course, that's easy to say when you're generationally wealthy already. But, then again, that's the kind of mindset that could turn a very good player into a legend, or even into the best to ever do it. Hopefully, he'll never lose that drive and desire.