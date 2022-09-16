The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be getting along just fine without Tyreek Hill. Check out why their new-look offense might be even better now.

Well, so far, so good. The Kansas City Chiefs thrashed the Arizona Cardinals in Week One and managed to come from behind to put up 27 points on the Los Angeles Chargers' revamped defense.

Some expected Patrick Mahomes to be exposed without Tyreek Hill. But I guess it's safe to say that Mahomes has fared just well without Cheetah and that the so-called lack of depth hasn't hurt the Chiefs' offense whatsoever.

Ironically, Mahomes feels the opposite way. He believes the Chiefs now have way too many weapons, so you never know who's going to hurt you. In that way, maybe losing Hill was a blessing in disguise.

NFL News: Mahomes Credits Depth For Explosive Offense

“With the amount of tight ends, running backs and receivers that we have, it’s going to be everything,” Mahomes said after the game. “It’s going to be a lot of guys catching passes, it’s going to be running the football, it’s going to be throwing the football, it’s going to be deep passes. It makes us a hard offense to stop. And when the defense plays the way they played today, we’re going to win a lot of football games.”

He Warned Fantasy Football Players Before

Pat did try to warn you all before the start of the season. He said the Chiefs were going to spread the wealth and feed multiple receivers, so fantasy football enthusiasts may feel kind of frustrated:

"The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes told ESPN before Week 1. "It's not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis [Kelce] every single week, where it's like one or the other having a big game or both. Every single week, it's going to be someone different."

"So I'm sorry to all you fantasy football guys. It's going to come from everywhere, so you're going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week," he added.

Fantasy football aside, the Chiefs are now 2-0 and have looked like an unstoppable force early in the season. So, maybe it's time you guys stop questioning Mahomes, or he'll keep coming back to prove you wrong.