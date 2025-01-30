NFL News: Patrick Mahomes reveals why Andy Reid’s Chiefs are ready to make Super Bowl history

Trending topics:
Kansas City Chiefs are back in a Super Bowl and quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained the keys to Andy Reid's team being on the verge of a historic achievement.

By Ignacio Cairola

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Patrick Mahomes talked to the press and showed why he is the undisputed leader of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 9. Andy Reid‘s team is looking to make history by becoming the only franchise to win three consecutive NFL Finals.

There is not much new in Mahomes’ season, who will once again prepare to play in a Super Bowl. The Chiefs star knows that his performance is the key to reach glory again, as he did in the 32-29 victory in the AFC conference final against the Buffalo Bills, completing 18 of 26 passes for 245 yards and throwing a touchdown pass. In addition, the 29-year-old quarterback was crucial in the ground game, totaling 43 yards on 9 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

There are many ways to analyze the success the Chiefs have had over the years. Reid has been able to lead a group of players who want to make history. When asked why Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl, Mahomes responded with a lofty answer.

“This team’s been special because it’s been everybody. You look at our entire season, it’s like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game, if that’s offense, defense or special teams,” Mahomes said at press conference about the Chiefs’ form as they look to make history.

Andy Reid on November 2024

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024.

Full roster is the main key for the Chiefs

“I think the fact that it’s been everybody, it’s not just offense, it’s not just defense, it’s everybody on the entire team. It’s something I’ll remember this season by, and hopefully we can do it the right way and get this final win,” Mahomes concluded about the key factor of Reid’s Chiefs.

How has Mahomes performed in Super Bowls?

Mahomes is preparing to play in his fifth Super Bowl in the last six years. The Chiefs quarterback will look to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time in his career. His only NFL Finals loss came against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Additionally, Mahomes has won the Super Bowl MVP award twice.

Ignacio Cairola

