The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl with many compelling storylines for millions of fans. Undoubtedly, one of the most important is knowing who is considered the favorite by the experts.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce lead a team that is aiming to win the championship for the third consecutive year. Their regular season was impressive, finishing with a 15-2 record, and in the playoffs, they eliminated contenders like the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills.

On the other side, the Eagles found the right formula by signing Saquon Barkley to boost their running game and offense. Additionally, Vic Fangio arrived in Philadelphia and elevated the defense to an extraordinary level with players like Jalen Carter.

Who is favored to win the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites to win the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the AFC Championship Game ended, that trend has remained steady and doesn’t seem likely to change.

What is the over under on the 2025 Super Bowl?

The over/under for the 2025 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Eagles is set at 49 points. It’s important to remember that just two years ago, these teams faced off for the championship, with a final score of 38-35.

