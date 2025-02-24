NFL News: 49ers confirm relevant teammate for Brock Purdy will come back in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers made a smart decision by extending the stay of an offensive lineman who has been with Brock Purdy for the past two seasons. The move aims to strengthen the offensive line heading into the 2025 season, especially after the unit’s struggles last year. One of the team’s key issues in 2024 was offensive weakness.

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers have signed Ben Bartch to a one-year extension after his contract expired following the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Bartch appeared in eight games with the team and started just two. The 27-year-old has now spent five seasons in the NFL.

The more experience Brock Purdy has alongside him, the better. Last season, the 49ers’ offense ranked 13th in the league. Despite some struggles, the offensive linemen did their best to give the quarterback time to throw the ball.

In 2024, Bartch earned $1.12 million, an improvement from 2023 when he made $940,000 while appearing in five games. An ankle injury in december set him back, but by the time he returned, the season was practically over for the team.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 09: Corey Luciano #61, Matt Pryor #75 and Ben Bartch #78 participate during San Francisco 49ers practice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Fertitta Football Complex on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Ben Bartch stats from PFF in 2024

In the 2024 season, Ben Bartch played a crucial role for the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in three games and starting two of them. According to PFF stats, Bartch earned an overall grade of 74.8, ranking 23rd out of 135 guards.

His pass-blocking grade was 74.0, also placing him 23rd, while his run-blocking grade was 71.2, ranking 29th. Bartch played 65 offensive snaps, with 34 in pass blocking and 31 in run blocking. His performance underscores his value as a versatile and dependable player for the 49ers.