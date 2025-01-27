The Kansas City Chiefs‘ win over the Buffalo Bills was quite special for Patrick Mahomes, who will be looking to become the first quarterback in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl rings this year. Of course, that’s enough to make it special for his wife, Brittany, too.

However, it appears that she had another reason, still related to his husband, to celebrate a win over the Bills. With an Instagram story posted after the Chiefs’ win, Brittany Mahomes proved why she took it personal against Buffalo.

In November, a Kermit the Frog doll dressed in a #15 Chiefs jersey appeared hanging from a pole at a tailgate in Buffalo. Months later, Brittany remembered the incident with a clear message directed at Bills fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Do we remember this, Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting,” Brittany Mahomes wrote in her Instagram story, along with a photo of the incident. “So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes’ clever post directed at Bills and other fans who mock him

Some NFL fans have mocked Mahomes by comparing his voice to that of Kermit the Frog, though a group of Bills fans took the joke too far last year. Brittany, therefore, made sure that everyone remembered about that incident.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes receives strong message from Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LIX vs Eagles

The Chiefs quarterback didn’t forget about it either, but preferred to approach the situation with humor. In a message that the football community understood immediately, Mahomes posted a GIF of Kermit the Frog while celebrating the Chiefs’ ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Mahomes extends perfect playoff record against Bills with Chiefs

Mahomes, meanwhile, continues to own the Bills in the postseason. With Sunday’s win in the 2025 AFC Championship Game, the Texas Tech product now boasts a perfect 4-0 record against Buffalo in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chiefs star first led Kansas City to victory against the Bills in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, followed by Divisional Round wins in 2022 and 2024. Now, Mahomes stood on the Bills’ way one more time, and he’s hoping to take home his fourth Super Bowl title, a prize that remains elusive to Buffalo.