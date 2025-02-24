Warriors’ Jimmy Butler gets real about Draymond Green’s bold championship prediction

The Golden State Warriors have shown a noticeable resurgence this NBA season, and their recent surge—going 5-1 since acquiring Jimmy Butler—has only reinforced the belief that they can compete for a title. The impact of Butler’s arrival has been evident, even in the mindset of Draymond Green, who didn’t hesitate to make a bold proclamation about the team’s championship aspirations.

Speaking on TNT’s All-Star Game pregame show, Green exuded confidence in his team’s potential. “I said I think we’re gonna win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship. It’s going to happen.”

Butler, however, downplayed Green’s statement when asked about it, explaining the Warriors’ mindset in an interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “I don’t pay attention to social (media), so I didn’t know that (Green) said that,” Butler said, casually sipping a beer in the visiting locker room in Sacramento after Friday night’s win over the Kings. “But we do have a chance.”

He went on to emphasize the team’s belief as the driving force behind their turnaround. “And the reason why is not because I’m here. It’s not because of the energy that I may or may not bring. It’s because everybody thinks that we can win. That’s all that matters.”

Draymond Green #23 and Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors speak on the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Draymond Green on Butler’s influence

Green also praised Butler’s impact, highlighting how his presence has transformed the Warriors’ mentality. The team, once hesitant and searching for its identity, now carries a renewed sense of confidence.

“Since he’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing we’re gonna win that game, and that goes a long way in this league,” Green said. “None of these contending teams scare me.”

Stephen Curry reacts to Green’s championship talk

Stephen Curry, who earlier in the season voiced concerns about the team’s lack of identity, now shares Green’s optimism. With Butler in the fold, those doubts appear to be in the past.

Curry backed up his teammate’s comments while speaking to the NBA on TNT crew. “We love pressure. We love expectations. He’s smart. He knows what he’s saying.”

With their recent surge, the Warriors now stand at 30-27, currently ninth in the Western Conference. As they continue their push toward the NBA postseason, their newfound confidence—and Butler’s impact—could be the spark they need to make a deep playoff run.