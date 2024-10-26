Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the NFL with a 6-0 record. Now, their next challenge is another chapter in the historic rivalry against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Reid has been extraordinary keeping together a roster which has suffered massive injuries. Before the half of the season, they’ve already lost Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice.

Even in this complicated scenario, the Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites and currently there is no rival to dethrone them in the AFC West. However, there’s a big controversy that Mahomes hasn’t forgotten.

What happened with Patrick Mahomes and the Raiders?

Patrick Mahomes’ last loss came in December 25 of 2023 precisely against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a shocker for the NFL on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium.

After that episode, head coach Antonio Pierce announced to the entire league that he had found the ‘recipe’ to stop Mahomes. However, the Chiefs never looked back and, a few weeks later, won the Super Bowl.

Then, during the 2024 preseason, many Raiders’ players mocked Patrick Mahomes portraying him as a puppet of Kermit the Frog. This was the quarterback’s take before a possible revenge game.

“I don’t know if you would say that resonates with me. I think just knowing the competitive spirit that they have on that side is going to match the competitive spirit that we have. I think it’s going to be a fun football game. We’re going to get the best of each player on that football field. Like I said, may the best team win.”

