Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patriots' Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans

After being named the starter against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the NFL, New England Patriots QB Drake Maye made it clear about his debut.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Matías Persuh

The New England Patriots‘ performance this NFL season has been far from promising. So much so that head coach Jerod Mayo decided to name rookie QB Drake Maye as the starter after five weeks. Regarding this situation, Maye shared his thoughts.

While the former North Carolina QB has seen some action in a few games this season, this will be the first time he officially takes the field as a starter in a Patriots uniform.

During the traditional Wednesday press conference, Maye admitted to feeling a bit nervous about his debut, but he also expressed confidence in this opportunity: “Excited for these guys,” Maye said. “I think it’s an opportunity to go out there against a great football team and prove people wrong.”

Advertisement

Drake Maye begins his journey as a starter during a challenging time for the franchise, which finished Week 5 with four losses and only one win so far. The underwhelming performance of veteran Jacoby Brissett forced the head coach to make the decision to switch things up.

Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Jerod Mayo shared his thoughts on the choice of QB

The Patriots’ difficult season ultimately led head coach Jerod Mayo to bench Brissett and place his trust in the talent of former North Carolina rookie Drake Maye.

NFL Rumors: The Steelers player Mike Tomlin could surrender to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams

see also

NFL Rumors: The Steelers player Mike Tomlin could surrender to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams

Regarding this situation, the coach addressed the press about how things will progress moving forward with Maye as the starter: “Going forward, I think Drake gives us the best chance to win now and going forward,” Mayo said.

Advertisement

“He’s been getting better every single week, as I’ve said before. At the end of training camp, he was actually trending at a very high rate and that has continued through the early part of the season.”, he finally concluded.

Jerod Mayo Head Coach

Head coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

What’s next for the New England Patriot?

  • vs Houston Texans, Week 6
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7
  • vs New York Jets, Week 8
  • vs Tennessee Titans, Week 9
  • vs Chicago Bears, Week 10
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes may have found a new weapon for Chiefs after key injuries
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes may have found a new weapon for Chiefs after key injuries

NFL News: C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans lose star player with big injury
NFL

NFL News: C.J. Stroud and Houston Texans lose star player with big injury

NFL Rumors: The Steelers player Mike Tomlin could surrender to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams
NFL

NFL Rumors: The Steelers player Mike Tomlin could surrender to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams

MLB News: Phillies' Nick Castellanos delivers bold message to Mets after Game 3 NLDS defeat
MLB

MLB News: Phillies' Nick Castellanos delivers bold message to Mets after Game 3 NLDS defeat

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo