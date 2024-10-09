NFL News: Patriots' Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans

After being named the starter against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the NFL, New England Patriots QB Drake Maye made it clear about his debut.

The New England Patriots‘ performance this NFL season has been far from promising. So much so that head coach Jerod Mayo decided to name rookie QB Drake Maye as the starter after five weeks. Regarding this situation, Maye shared his thoughts.

While the former North Carolina QB has seen some action in a few games this season, this will be the first time he officially takes the field as a starter in a Patriots uniform.

During the traditional Wednesday press conference, Maye admitted to feeling a bit nervous about his debut, but he also expressed confidence in this opportunity: “Excited for these guys,” Maye said. “I think it’s an opportunity to go out there against a great football team and prove people wrong.”

Drake Maye begins his journey as a starter during a challenging time for the franchise, which finished Week 5 with four losses and only one win so far. The underwhelming performance of veteran Jacoby Brissett forced the head coach to make the decision to switch things up.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jerod Mayo shared his thoughts on the choice of QB

The Patriots’ difficult season ultimately led head coach Jerod Mayo to bench Brissett and place his trust in the talent of former North Carolina rookie Drake Maye.

Regarding this situation, the coach addressed the press about how things will progress moving forward with Maye as the starter: “Going forward, I think Drake gives us the best chance to win now and going forward,” Mayo said.

“He’s been getting better every single week, as I’ve said before. At the end of training camp, he was actually trending at a very high rate and that has continued through the early part of the season.”, he finally concluded.

Head coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What’s next for the New England Patriot?