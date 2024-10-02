Trending topics:
NFL News: Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett loses key teammate for the rest of the season after injury

Following a tough start to the NFL season, the New England Patriots, led by Jacoby Brissett, may lose a key player for the rest of the year.

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before a game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireNew England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before a game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

By Matías Persuh

The New England Patriots‘ journey in the NFL began with a solid performance against the Bengals, but a string of poor outings has left Jerod Mayo’s squad with a current record of one win and three losses. To make matters worse, reports have emerged that Jacoby Brissett loses a key player for the rest of the season.

The tough loss suffered last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers not only left the Patriots with a bleak image on the field, but it also revealed an injury to a key player in the lineup. Center David Andrews hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s loss and will require surgery.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account, the center confirmed his decision to undergo surgery, which means he will miss the remainder of the season with the New England Patriots: “Coach Jerod Mayo now confirms that C David Andrews is going to have surgery and is done for the season.”

The Patriots’ head coach, Jerod Mayo, weighed in on the news and was firm about his feelings regarding the situation: “First word I would say is toughness.” It’s definitely a significant loss for a Patriots team that urgently needs to get back on the winning track.

David Andrews

David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots looks on after the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Before confirming the surgery, Andrews himself spoke on the Quick Snap Podcast, “sometimes you have to make decisions if you being out there is the best thing for the team.” After leaving injured at Levi’s Stadium, Andrews was replaced by Nick Leverett, who could potentially step in as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

Just trying to take it day by day right now, get some things weighed out, and I’m going to try to get better as quick as I can, and see where things go,” Andrews said. “Or what has to go. So, I’m just trying to figure all that stuff out. It’s super frustrating.”

The challenging moment for the Patriots

Coached by Jerod Mayo, the Patriots started the season on the right foot with a resounding victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, three consecutive losses have put not only certain positions within the roster in jeopardy but also the future of the franchise itself.

Additionally, the tough injury to one of their leaders, center David Andrews, adds to their woes. If he decides to undergo surgery, he will be lost for the remainder of the season. This is undoubtedly a significant blow for a team that can’t afford any more setbacks.

Coming up is a divisional showdown against the Miami Dolphins, another team that’s struggling, which could serve as a springboard for the Patriots to turn their season around.

New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett #7 and David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots wait in the tunnel before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

  • vs Miami Dolphins, Week 5
  • vs Houston Texans, Week 6
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7
  • vs New York Jets, Week 8
  • vs Tennessee Titans, Week 9
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

