NFL News: Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett loses key teammate for the rest of the season after injury

Following a tough start to the NFL season, the New England Patriots, led by Jacoby Brissett, may lose a key player for the rest of the year.

The New England Patriots‘ journey in the NFL began with a solid performance against the Bengals, but a string of poor outings has left Jerod Mayo’s squad with a current record of one win and three losses. To make matters worse, reports have emerged that Jacoby Brissett loses a key player for the rest of the season.

The tough loss suffered last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers not only left the Patriots with a bleak image on the field, but it also revealed an injury to a key player in the lineup. Center David Andrews hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s loss and will require surgery.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account, the center confirmed his decision to undergo surgery, which means he will miss the remainder of the season with the New England Patriots: “Coach Jerod Mayo now confirms that C David Andrews is going to have surgery and is done for the season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Patriots’ head coach, Jerod Mayo, weighed in on the news and was firm about his feelings regarding the situation: “First word I would say is toughness.” It’s definitely a significant loss for a Patriots team that urgently needs to get back on the winning track.

David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots looks on after the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Before confirming the surgery, Andrews himself spoke on the Quick Snap Podcast, “sometimes you have to make decisions if you being out there is the best thing for the team.” After leaving injured at Levi’s Stadium, Andrews was replaced by Nick Leverett, who could potentially step in as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes bold confession about facing Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

“Just trying to take it day by day right now, get some things weighed out, and I’m going to try to get better as quick as I can, and see where things go,” Andrews said. “Or what has to go. So, I’m just trying to figure all that stuff out. It’s super frustrating.”

Advertisement

The challenging moment for the Patriots

Coached by Jerod Mayo, the Patriots started the season on the right foot with a resounding victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, three consecutive losses have put not only certain positions within the roster in jeopardy but also the future of the franchise itself.

Additionally, the tough injury to one of their leaders, center David Andrews, adds to their woes. If he decides to undergo surgery, he will be lost for the remainder of the season. This is undoubtedly a significant blow for a team that can’t afford any more setbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming up is a divisional showdown against the Miami Dolphins, another team that’s struggling, which could serve as a springboard for the Patriots to turn their season around.

Jacoby Brissett #7 and David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots wait in the tunnel before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

vs Miami Dolphins, Week 5

vs Houston Texans, Week 6

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7

vs New York Jets, Week 8

vs Tennessee Titans, Week 9