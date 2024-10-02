NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes bold confession about facing Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

In the lead-up to an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin delivered a clear message about facing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Next weekend, the NFL is set to deliver one of the most attractive matchups in Sunday Night Football. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will visit the always challenging venue of the Pittsburgh Steelers, making this a highly anticipated game. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows it won’t be easy and shared his thoughts on the upcoming challenge.

In his traditional press conference, the Steelers’ head coach made it clear what the matchup against Mike McCarthy’s team will entail, highlighting the challenge of facing Dak Prescott—undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the league: “I got a lot of respect for Dak Prescott.”

“He’s got a steady demeanor man. He utilizes his quarterback mobility in a very prudent way. He extends plays, he’ll run if given the opportunity. He’s got a real rapport obviously with his eligible his work with CeeDee Lamb is real impressive.”, Tomlin said.

The Steelers were riding a perfect record until last week when they suffered a defeat against the Indianapolis Colts, ending their unbeaten streak. Next weekend, they’ll have the chance to get back on track against a tough opponent in the Cowboys, featuring Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Tomlin expresses renewed confidence in Justin Fields

The loss to the Colts reignited the debate over who should be the starting QB for the Steelers. While Justin Fields has not given any reason for doubt regarding his performance this season, having a heavyweight like Russell Wilson as a backup raises the stakes—indicating that even a minor slip could lead to a change.

Nevertheless, it was Mike Tomlin himself who made it clear in the press conference that Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback against Dallas. HC confirmed that former Chicago Bears QB is expected to make his fifth start of the season: “It seems like [Wilson] is in a place where his participation is going to pick up some in terms of a practice setting, a live pocket if you will,” he said.

“We won’t draw too many conclusions, but we’ll just start that process, and we’ll comb through that day by day, evaluate his ability to move and function and protect himself and obviously evaluate his level of productivity. We’ll let that be our guide in terms of whether we get into serious consideration as we push forward toward game time this week.”, he finally concluded.

Justin Fields (2) of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts to a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

