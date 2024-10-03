Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination

New England Patriots legend spells out a strong rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination in the NFL.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
© (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

By Ignacio Cairola

In his days as a pro, Ron Gronkowski has been a prominent part of the New England Patriots dynasty under Bill Belichick, one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. For that reason, Gronk is one of the authoritative voices on where Bill will return to work.

After more than two decades of success with the Patriots, a franchise he managed from 2000 to 2023, Belichick is without a club, but has already confessed that he wants to return to coaching in the near future, even this season. It would not be unusual to think that Bill would be keeping an eye on the situation of several teams.

Gronkowski seems to have a lot of information and expanded a strong rumor about Belichick. “I think he’ll answer the phone if the Jacksonville Jaguars call and have a head coaching vacancy,” the four-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots declared on Up and Adams Show.

Advertisement

It is not known if the rumor of the former Patriots tight end is information that will be verifiable or if it is just a hunch. What is certain is that Belichick was already sounded out early in the current season by the San Francisco 49ers for their vacant defensive coordinator position, as were the Los Angeles Rams for an offensive coordinator.

Advertisement
Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski celebrating in the New England Patriots (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski celebrating in the New England Patriots (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

HC Doug Pederson’s situation with the Jaguars

The Jaguars head coach is not having an easy time after a poor 0-4 start in the 2024 NFL. In recent hours, Doug Pederson has stated that although the outlook is not the best, he “still has control of the locker room”.

Advertisement

Rumors about his continuity begin to grow. To Pederson’s credit, Belichick has reportedly noted that if he were to return to coaching, it would be under the right situations, something that seems different from a crisis like the one in Jacksonville.

The possible reunion of Mac Jones and Bill Belichick at the Jaguars

If Gronkowski’s theory is assumed to be true and Belichick would have a chance to return to lead as head coach of the Jaguars, that would mean he would be reunited with quarterback Mac Jones, who played for the Patriots from 2021 to 2024, being led by Bill in three seasons.

Advertisement
NFL News: Bill Belichick sends clear message about Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield controversy

see also

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends clear message about Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield controversy

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders
NFL

NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season
NBA

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration
College Football

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration

NBA News: Jason Kidd sends very clear message to Luka Doncic about the Mavericks roster
NBA

NBA News: Jason Kidd sends very clear message to Luka Doncic about the Mavericks roster

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo