NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination

In his days as a pro, Ron Gronkowski has been a prominent part of the New England Patriots dynasty under Bill Belichick, one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. For that reason, Gronk is one of the authoritative voices on where Bill will return to work.

After more than two decades of success with the Patriots, a franchise he managed from 2000 to 2023, Belichick is without a club, but has already confessed that he wants to return to coaching in the near future, even this season. It would not be unusual to think that Bill would be keeping an eye on the situation of several teams.

Gronkowski seems to have a lot of information and expanded a strong rumor about Belichick. “I think he’ll answer the phone if the Jacksonville Jaguars call and have a head coaching vacancy,” the four-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots declared on Up and Adams Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not known if the rumor of the former Patriots tight end is information that will be verifiable or if it is just a hunch. What is certain is that Belichick was already sounded out early in the current season by the San Francisco 49ers for their vacant defensive coordinator position, as were the Los Angeles Rams for an offensive coordinator.

Advertisement

Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski celebrating in the New England Patriots (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Advertisement

HC Doug Pederson’s situation with the Jaguars

The Jaguars head coach is not having an easy time after a poor 0-4 start in the 2024 NFL. In recent hours, Doug Pederson has stated that although the outlook is not the best, he “still has control of the locker room”.

Advertisement

Rumors about his continuity begin to grow. To Pederson’s credit, Belichick has reportedly noted that if he were to return to coaching, it would be under the right situations, something that seems different from a crisis like the one in Jacksonville.

The possible reunion of Mac Jones and Bill Belichick at the Jaguars

If Gronkowski’s theory is assumed to be true and Belichick would have a chance to return to lead as head coach of the Jaguars, that would mean he would be reunited with quarterback Mac Jones, who played for the Patriots from 2021 to 2024, being led by Bill in three seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement