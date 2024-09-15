NFL News: Patriots legend Tom Brady makes bold statement on Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys season

After a strong start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, none other than New England Patriots legend Tom Brady shared his thoughts on America's Team.

Tom Brady‘s new role off the field allows him to analyze teams from a different perspective. His experience lends weight to his words, and in this case, the focus of the New England Patriots legend’s comments is none other than the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

Although Brady and the Cowboys didn’t have a strong connection during his playing career, this time, contrary to what some of his peers might think, the former QB is optimistic about the season for the franchise led by Jerry Jones.

In statements to D210Sports’ Brittany Bowen, and in front of a considerable number of Cowboys fans, Brady expressed: “I think it’s a promising time for Cowboys fans because they’ve had a great team the last three seasons, and I think what I saw from last week’s game, they’re going to be really tough to beat this year,”

“They play really well at home,” Tom Brady continued. “Coach {Mike} McCarthy has done a great job with this team. I think bringing Mike Zimmer in as defensive coordinator is going to make a big difference, {will} allow Micah Parsons to make a big impact on every single game. They just have a lot of great, talented players, great coaches… I expect great things from the Cowboys. I don’t see any drop-off from this year to last year.”

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

In his new role as an analyst, one of the greatest players in NFL history has positioned the Cowboys as serious contenders to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Chiefs. It remains to be seen whether Prescott and company have what it takes to make it a reality.

Dak Prescott and his future with Dallas Cowboys

After several weeks of negotiations, the Cowboys’ star quarterback has finally reached an agreement with Jerry Jones, securing a lucrative extension to his contract: he finally got a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

Regarding his future with the Cowboys, Dak Prescott made one thing clear to Jerry Jones: “First of all, I plan to play more than four years. So, Jerry is going to owe me another contract. I want to get that straight (laughs). I owe so much to the city of Dallas. I want to be able to deliver my end of the deal and bring a Super Bowl that’s long overdue to the city, the Jones family and the Cowboys organization.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Following the agreement on his contract renewal, Dak Prescott, along with Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, with an annual earning of $60 million.