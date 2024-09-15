Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield sends clear message to Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

In the lead-up to a blockbuster clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions, QB Baker Mayfield sends a message to Jared Goff before they face off again.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesJared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

By Matías Persuh

Week 2 of the NFL brings us one of the most intriguing matchups of the day: Ford Field is set to host the exciting showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In light of this, QB Baker Mayfield has weighed in on Jared Goff and the home team, who eliminated them in the last NFC Divisional Round.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback has always expressed his admiration for the atmosphere in Michigan: “This is a great atmosphere,” Mayfield said after losing against Lions back in 2023/24 Divisional Round. “You can tell this city has had a lot of pent-up emotion and been waiting a long time for this.

“I can’t say that I exactly went through it in Cleveland when we went and made our playoff run. It was the Covid year, but this place, they’ve earned that. [Head coach] Dan Campbell’s done a hell of a job turning this thing around.”

Notably, earlier in 2024, the Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell and starting quarterback Jared Goff, defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a closely contested game with a score of 31-23.

NFC Divisional Round Lions Bucs

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays against the Detroit Lions during a NFC Divisional Playoff game at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

“I’m happy for Jared [Goff],” Mayfield continued. “They have a lot of good players, so they play hard. You can tell in this city they play for each other….they got the best of us.”

Mayfield and his thoughts on facing the Lions again

In statements to the press and when asked if this game was a good measuring stick about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season, the former Oklahoma University standout was decisive: “This is definitely one of those,” Mayfield said. “I mean, every week you have to bring your best stuff. At this level, if you don’t show up you can get beat any given week.”

“This is one of those [measuring sticks] – on the road with a team who was in the NFC Championship, where we aspire to be, so it’s one of those. You said it, measuring sticks to great competition [and to] see how our guys handle it early on. You know, it’s a long season but we can learn a lot from this one.”, Mayfield finally concluded.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the first half during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

A strong start and a very challenging schedule ahead

Following a decisive 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Todd Bowles’ squad continues to forge ahead with the goal of securing a positive record that will once again take them to the playoffs. After the aforementioned matchup against the Lions, here are the next games the Bucs will face.

  • Week 3 vs Denver Broncos
  • Week 4 vs Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 5 vs Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 6 vs New Orleans Saints
  • Week 7 vs Baltimore Ravens
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

