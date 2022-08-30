The 2022 NFL season is near, but some teams still have some important doubts regarding their rosters. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of those as they are uncertain on who will be their starting quarterback.

For this campaign, multiple teams will have some interesting battles for the starting quarterback role and the Steeles are one of them. Without Ben Roethlisberger, who retired last year, the team will have to select a new player to command the offense in 2022.

Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett? Steelers still have doubts for the starting quarterback role

Days away from the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, Mike Tomlin, Steelers' head coach, still has huge doubts between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback role.

"Like I told you guys the other week, we're not going to make knee-jerk reactions and statements following a performance. We'll go through our proper, professional procedure. We'll evaluate the game," said Tomlin to reporters after Tuesday's practice. "We'll meet with our front office people. We'll have discussions. We'll talk internally. We'll talk external possibilities. We'll go through our normal procedure this time of year, and we'll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you."

The reports say that the most probable starter will be Mitch Trubisky thanks to his experience, but these doubts from Mike Tomlin could mean that Kenny Pickett is working well despite being a rookie.