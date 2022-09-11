Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season started with a victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also with the terrible news that they might lose T.J. Watt thanks to a season-ending injury.

The AFC North lived its first Divisional match between the Steelers and the Bengals. The team from Cincinnati was favorite, but the visitors managed to win it in overtime with a final score of 23-20 against the Super Bowl LVI runner-ups.

But despite that huge win, Mike Tomlin's team might lose one of the best defensive players nowadays. T.J. Watt has proved his value with the Steelers, so a season-ending injury could be very difficult for his squad and their dreams this campaign.

T.J. Watt's injury: What does the Steelers player has?

During this Sunday's victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, T.J. Watt left the pitch surprisingly after a hit. He was having a great performance, but he was not able to continue in the game.

Cameras recorded T.J. Watt leaving the field and saying "I tore my peck", which is a big alarm for the Steelers. The team has not said anything about the situation, but if he is right with the diagnosis, this injury will end his season.

According to NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have T.J. Watt tested on Monday to see what he has. It is probable that the diagnosis will be ready by noon.