Davante Adams wants to leave the Las Vegas Raiders and already chose two teams as possible destinations.

Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL. However, the star player isn’t happy with the Las Vegas Raiders. As a consequence, he has requested a trade before November 5 deadline. That could transform a lot of teams into a Super Bowl contender.

Of course, after an incredible stint with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers should be the name to follow in the conversations. If the New York Jets are all-in, it’s a move which makes a lot of sense.

The only thing that seems sure is that the Raiders won’t consider the Kansas City Chiefs as that would be a shocking move to boost Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West. Right now, the list might be shortened to three options.

Who does Davante Adams want to be traded to?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Davante Adams wants to play for a team which features a quarterback he already knows. In this scenario, two franchises have the lead: Jets and Saints.

“Two teams high on Davante Adams’ wishlist of places to land, if not at the very top, are the Jets and Saints, per league sources. Adams ideally would like to play with a QB he knows. The Jets have former teammate Aaron Rodgers, and the Saints have former teammate Derek Carr.”

What will be Davante Adams next team?

Although Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr are very attractive for Adams in the pursue to win a Super Bowl, the Pittsburgh Steelers could emerge as a dark horse to make a big splash.

Just a few weeks ago, they were very active to land Brandon Aiyuk before the 49ers reached an agreement with the wide receiver. The Steelers don’t have much depth at the wide receiver position and Adams could make them favorites in the AFC alongside George Pickens.

