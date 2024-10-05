NFL News: Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets key teammate back ahead of matchup against Packers

Ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford regains a key piece following an injury.

With the primary goal of turning their season around in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, led by QB Matthew Stafford, will face none other than the always tough Green Bay Packers. The good news for Sean McVay’s squad is that a key player who missed several games due to injury is confirmed to return.

The player in question is none other than the cornerback Darious Williams, who has been on IR since Week 1 due to a hamstring strain he has been dealing with since early in training camp.

During Friday’s media session, Coach McVay praised Williams for his efforts in the recovery process: “Experience, confidence [and] production when he’s played. All those things are reasons why we were so excited to be able to get him back. This guy’s got a great concept trigger, just a natural feel,” McVay told reporters.

“Certain guys have a knack for being able to get their hands on the ball if those opportunities present themselves. We’re excited to get Darious back.”, head coach finally concluded.

Darious Williams #11 of the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

The Rams will host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon, aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 1-3 record. With the season still in its early stages, they need to improve both their results and performance as soon as possible.

McVay and his confidence in the team against the Packers

While the Rams’ offense has struggled significantly due to the injuries to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nakua, Coach McVay still has confidence in his players to deliver a strong performance against the Packers.

In statements to the press last Friday, the head coach stated: “Yeah in general, if you get those opportunities. [Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Jeff] Hafley does a great job mixing it up. There’s been some things where they’ve given up some of those that you refer to or where they have a big lead late in the game,

“These guys are a great defense. They do a great job. They’re very opportunistic taking it away. We’ve to be efficient in all situations. If you do get those one-on-one ops, you certainly need to be able to win but they got some great corners that we’ve got a ton of respect for.”, McVay finally stated.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Los Angeles Rams upcoming matches

vs Green Bay Packers – Week 5, October 6th

Bye Week

vs Las Vegas Raiders – Week 7, October 20th

vs Minnesota Vikings – Week 8, October 24th

vs Seattle Seahawks – Week 9, November 3rd