NFL News: Rams QB Matthew Stafford sends clear message about facing Tagovailoa's teammate Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins will face off in exciting NFL matchup, highlighting a major showdown between Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford. Rams QB will also face once again with his former teammate, Jalen Ramsey.

NFL Week 10 brings us a highly anticipated edition of Monday Night Football, featuring the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. Two teams with very different realities, setting up a thrilling matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford. In what promises to be a key storyline, Rams QB Stafford will once again face off against none other than his former teammate, Jalen Ramsey, a player he has a clear opinion about.

The experienced cornerback spent three seasons wearing the Rams’ colors, during which he shared the field with some great players, including Stafford. The former Lions quarterback is well aware of Ramsey‘s technical skills, which means he will be facing a formidable opponent in the upcoming game.

“I practiced against him for a while there. I have so much respect for who he is as a player and a teammate. He affects the game in so many different ways, even if a lot of times guys are staying away from him. It’s basically a one-for-one that he’s taking away out there,” Matthew Stafford told to the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both players were key contributors in the Rams‘ victory at Super Bowl LVI, where Sean McVay’s team defeated Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling game, 23-20.

Advertisement

Aaron Donald #99, Odell Beckham Jr. #3 and Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate with the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Advertisement

“He’s doing a heck of a job like he always does. He’s mixing it in there in the run game, finishing plays, blitzing, sacking the quarterback, and getting a tipped interception last week. He’s doing all the things you want from Jalen Ramsey, and I got a ton of respect for him. I had an amazing time playing with him as a teammate and that’ll be a big challenge for us come Monday night,” Stafford concluded.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bill Belichick sends strong warning to Andy Reid and Chiefs about team which can take away Super Bowl

Stafford and the challenges ahead for the Rams

Sean McVay and his team currently hold a 4-4 record, with the upcoming matchup against Miami being a crucial one to determine the Rams’ playoff aspirations. QB Stafford has shown flashes of high-level play at times this season, but he knows that what lies ahead is of utmost importance, and the team will need to be in sync to achieve big things.

“A lot of times you prepare for something, you go out there being a veteran quarterback [and having] a respected play caller like [Head Coach] Sean [McVay],you get a lot of different stuff than what you see on tape. It’s more about what we do than what the other team does,” Stafford told to the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Obviously, there were some plays that when you look back [on] last week, we could have done a whole lot better that would’ve given us opportunities to put points on the board. If we can just execute a little bit better, then we’ll play better. That’s the biggest takeaway from last week, especially going into this week. I think you look at Miami’s defense [they have] fantastic players at all levels, veteran guys that understand what it takes to win in this league, and a really misleading record when you look at how they play football when they’re healthy,” the QB finally concluded.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during a game against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

The return of a key piece in MNF

The past few days in the NFL have been anything but quiet, as the trade deadline finally passed with plenty of rumors surrounding changes to Sean McVay’s roster.

Advertisement

The good news came not only because star WR Cooper Kupp will remain with the Rams, but also because they are getting a key player back just in time for a crucial matchup against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins next Monday.

Advertisement

The player the Rams are bringing back to support Stafford is none other than tackle Joe Noteboom. The 29-year-old is in his seventh season with the Los Angeles franchise and is returning after missing most of the season due to a lingering ankle injury that has kept him on injured reserve since the opening week.

What’s next for the Los Angeles Rams?

vs Miami Dolphins, November 11th

vs New England Patriots, November 17th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 24th

vs New Orleans Saints, December 1st

vs Buffalo Bills, December 8th

Advertisement