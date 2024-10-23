NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson receives encouraging update on injury to key teammate

The Baltimore Ravens celebrated an important win in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, but concerns arose with news of a key player's injury. Fortunately, Lamar Jackson has received encouraging updates about the situation.

The significant victory the Baltimore Ravens achieved last Monday in the NFL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only secured a key lead in the AFC North but also brought concerns about an injury to a key player on Lamar Jackson‘s team. However, it has been reported that the injury is not serious, and Coach Harbaugh’s squad will be able to rely on him in the short term.

The player in question is none other than cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who had to leave the field during the recent Monday Night Football matchup against the Bucs after tweaking his knee in the first half. It was initially feared to be a serious injury for the player.

However, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport clarified that Humphrey’s situation is expected to be less serious than initially thought, and that his condition will be monitored daily to assess his progress moving forward.

Through his X account, Rapoport stated: “Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey did not suffer a major knee injury last week, sources say following tests. He’s walking around with little discomfort. But after two INTs last week, Humphrey’s status is up in the air this week, and time will tell how quickly he can recover.”

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates, after he intercepts a pass thrown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Marlon Humphrey ended up getting injured while making an interception toward the end of the first half when he collided with Nate Wiggins. Although he was initially labeled as questionable, he ultimately could not return to the field during the Ravens‘ victory over Tampa.

Humphrey’s injuries this season

With seven weeks into the NFL season, the veteran cornerback for the Ravens has unfortunately had to exit a game early more than once, as he did last Monday against Tampa Bay.

Marlon Humphrey sustained an ankle injury during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and was spotted in a boot after the match. His availability was uncertain for the following week, but he ultimately took the field in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.

If the situation is similar, Harbaugh‘s squad may opt to hold out Humphrey for the next game to allow for a more complete recovery, enabling him to return stronger for future matchups.

Which games could Humphrey miss?

While the final diagnosis of Marlon Humphrey’s injury and his recovery timeline are still unknown, here are the upcoming games that the Baltimore Ravens will face:

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8

vs Denver Broncos, Week 9

vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 11

vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12