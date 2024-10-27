NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson recovers a key player ahead of the matchup against the Browns

In the lead-up to a crucial Week 8 matchup, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns, bolstered by the news of a key player's return to the team.

One of the breakout teams in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens, are looking to extend their winning streak in Week 8, and to do so, they must defeat the Cleveland Browns. With the primary goal of securing their sixth consecutive victory, Lamar Jackson knows he’ll need to give his all in this matchup, especially with the return of a key piece in his offense.

Following a decisive victory last Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, John Harbaugh‘s squad is establishing themselves as serious contenders in the league. To further solidify their status as candidates, the Ravens must defeat the struggling Browns, who will be without their starting QB Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Good news has arrived for Lamar Jackson, as the presence of a key offensive player, who was previously listed as questionable, has been confirmed. The player in question is none other than WR Zay Flowers, and the update was confirmed by journalist Adam Schefter.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per source,” the NFL specialist journalist updated through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The presence of the WR is crucial for the Ravens‘ offense, as Flowers has recorded 34 receptions for 412 yards so far this season, leading the team in both categories.

Flowers and his importance to the team

This week, Zay Flowers missed two practices, but he was able to participate on Friday, albeit not at 100% of his physical capacity. However, the coaching staff believes that the WR is a key piece in the offensive structure and they urgently needed him for this game.

Although they will face an opponent with a current record of 1-6, it’s well known that the Browns are a divisional rival, making it crucial to secure another victory.

Flowers joins Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson as a potent weapon in the offense, as both are difficult to contain on the ground. The WR ranks third on the team in first downs with 21, showcasing his knack for making crucial plays. Additionally, Flowers has accumulated 224 yards after the catch, emphasizing his ability to turn short passes into significant gains.

Baltimore Ravens upcoming matches: