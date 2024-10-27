NFL News: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa may get a key offensive player back for the game vs Cardinals

In the lead-up to a crucial matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the NFL, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could be getting a key player back from injury.

Week 8 of the NFL brings one of the biggest headlines in recent days: the return of Tua Tagovailoa to the field. The QB will once again be the starter as the Miami Dolphins face none other than the Arizona Cardinals. Additionally, there are reports of a potential return of a key player in Mike McDaniel‘s offense.

With the primary goal of securing their third victory of the season and getting back on track in the league, the Dolphins will need to defeat a tough team led by Kyler Murray. To achieve this, McDaniel will need his roster at full strength, and good news is slowly starting to come in.

Alongside the confirmed return of Tagovailoa to the starting lineup for the Dolphins, star WR Tyreek Hill is also set to return, having previously been listed as questionable due to a foot injury. This news was confirmed by journalist Adam Schefter.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source,” the ESPN journalist specializing in NFL coverage reflected through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after his team’s 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hill expresses excitement about Tua’s return to the field

Without a doubt, one of the most significant stories in the NFL this weekend is the return to the field of one of the league’s most talented QBs: Tua Tagovailoa.

After suffering another concussion, this time against the Buffalo Bills, the former Alabama standout was sidelined for several weeks, raising doubts about the continuation of his career. Regarding his return, none other than his offensive teammate, Tyreek Hill, expressed excitement.

“He looked great. Felt like old times,” Hill stated to the press. “Me and him connected on a few deep shots today, and that kind of got me feeling good today. I missed that and I missed him. I told him I’ve got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. S— was so beautiful, that s— almost made me cry today like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice.”

Miami Dolphins upcoming matches:

vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 8 – October 27th

vs Buffalo Bills, Week 9 – November 3rd

vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 10 – November 11th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11 – November 17th

vs New England Patriots, Week 12 – November 24th

