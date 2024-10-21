Trending topics:
NFL News: Browns QB Deshaun Watson adds a torn Achilles to his injury history

In the midst of the Week 7 NFL matchup against the Bengals, the Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was sidelined after suffering a torn Achilles.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesDeshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Santiago Tovar

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major setback in Week 7 of the NFL season when star quarterback Deshaun Watson was sidelined during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Initially, the Browns‘ medical team confirmed concerns of a torn Achilles, which was later verified by NFL insider Ian Rapoport following an MRI on Monday. The diagnosis means Watson will miss the remainder of the season.

This loss compounds the Browns’ struggles in an already difficult campaign, as they now sit at 1-6 heading into Week 8. Without Watson, the Browns are forced to devise a backup plan to salvage their season.

Watson’s injury history

The confirmed Achilles tear adds to Watson’s recent history of injury troubles. In 2023, he missed most of the season due to a significant shoulder injury, only returning to practice in July following surgery. That recovery took several months, and Watson just made his return for the start of the 2024 season.

Deshaun Watson visiting the Browns

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Going back further, in 2019, Watson missed time late in the season with a back injury, causing him to miss the Browns’ NFL regular season finale. In 2018, he also dealt with a chest injury, though it was considered less severe and did not keep him out of extended action.

NFL News: LeBron James sends strong message to Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson

see also

NFL News: LeBron James sends strong message to Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Watson’s injury

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media after the game, expressing his disappointment with how some fans reacted to Watson’s injury: I don’t think it’s ever ok to cheer when someone’s injured. I’m sure it’s not every person in the building doing that, but that’s disappointing.”

What’s next for the Browns?

With Watson now out for the season and the Browns’ poor start, Stefanski and his coaching staff face the challenge of keeping their playoff hopes alive. The team will need to rally behind a new quarterback, make necessary adjustments, and improve their overall performance in the weeks ahead if they hope to turn their season around.

This is the Browns’ calendar:

  • vs. Ravens – Week 8
  • vs. Chargers – Week 9
  • Break – Week 10
  • vs. Saints – Week 11
  • vs. Steelers – Week 12
