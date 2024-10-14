NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry delivers heartfelt message after stellar performance against Commanders

After a Week 6 victory, Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry took his social media following win over Washington Commanders and sent a message.

With Sunday’s NFL action wrapped up, the Baltimore Ravens have established themselves as serious title contenders after defeating the surprising Washington Commanders. Led by a stellar performance from QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry, John Harbaugh’s squad improved their record to 4-2. After the game, it was Henry who shared a heartfelt message on social media.

The former Tennessee player has undoubtedly become a key piece in Harbaugh’s offensive scheme, scoring a touchdown in each of his appearances with the Ravens and setting a new record. Yesterday was no exception, as he found the end zone once again.

The game ended with a decisive 30-23 victory over Jayden Daniels’ team. The RB, known for being active on social media, expressed his feelings through his X (formerly Twitter) account @KingHenry_2: “Much love Flock Nation”

Derrick Henry finished the game with a total of 132 yards, scoring 2 touchdowns. The player is undoubtedly in excellent form and has much more to contribute to the team.

Mark Andrews reflects on team’s progress and cohesion

The Ravens‘ roster is so talented that their success doesn’t solely rely on the efforts of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on the field. The offense also features a key player in TE Mark Andrews, who had a standout performance against Washington.

After the game, in statements to the press, Andrews praised the talent of his teammates: “We’re extremely versatile in what we’re doing, and we’re going to take this game, get better from it week by week and become the machine that we can be.”

Mark Andrews tied Todd Heap for the most touchdown receptions since the team relocated to Baltimore, recording the 41st of his career.

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Additionally, head coach John Harbaugh also spoke with the press following his team’s victory and was clear with his remarks: “All three phases contributed to the win when they had to,” Harbaugh said. “Guys answered today in a lot of ways.”