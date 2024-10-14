Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry delivers heartfelt message after stellar performance against Commanders

After a Week 6 victory, Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry took his social media following win over Washington Commanders and sent a message.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesDerrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

By Matías Persuh

With Sunday’s NFL action wrapped up, the Baltimore Ravens have established themselves as serious title contenders after defeating the surprising Washington Commanders. Led by a stellar performance from QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry, John Harbaugh’s squad improved their record to 4-2. After the game, it was Henry who shared a heartfelt message on social media.

The former Tennessee player has undoubtedly become a key piece in Harbaugh’s offensive scheme, scoring a touchdown in each of his appearances with the Ravens and setting a new record. Yesterday was no exception, as he found the end zone once again.

The game ended with a decisive 30-23 victory over Jayden Daniels’ team. The RB, known for being active on social media, expressed his feelings through his X (formerly Twitter) account @KingHenry_2: “Much love Flock Nation”

Advertisement

Derrick Henry finished the game with a total of 132 yards, scoring 2 touchdowns. The player is undoubtedly in excellent form and has much more to contribute to the team.

Derrick Henry

@KingHenry_2

Advertisement

Mark Andrews reflects on team’s progress and cohesion

The Ravens‘ roster is so talented that their success doesn’t solely rely on the efforts of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on the field. The offense also features a key player in TE Mark Andrews, who had a standout performance against Washington.

NFL imposes heavy fine on Andy Reid&#039;s Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes&#039; teammate

see also

NFL imposes heavy fine on Andy Reid's Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes' teammate

After the game, in statements to the press, Andrews praised the talent of his teammates: “We’re extremely versatile in what we’re doing, and we’re going to take this game, get better from it week by week and become the machine that we can be.”

Advertisement

Mark Andrews tied Todd Heap for the most touchdown receptions since the team relocated to Baltimore, recording the 41st of his career.

Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

Additionally, head coach John Harbaugh also spoke with the press following his team’s victory and was clear with his remarks: “All three phases contributed to the win when they had to,” Harbaugh said. “Guys answered today in a lot of ways.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: The Lions receive bittersweet update on Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: The Lions receive bittersweet update on Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Cowboys

MLB News: Kodai Senga collapses as New York Mets drop Game 1 of NLCS to LA Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Kodai Senga collapses as New York Mets drop Game 1 of NLCS to LA Dodgers

Lamar Jackson reveals special request he made to Jayden Daniels after Ravens-Commanders game
NFL

Lamar Jackson reveals special request he made to Jayden Daniels after Ravens-Commanders game

NFL News: Lions’ Jared Goff sends heartfelt message to Aidan Hutchinson after season-ending Injury
NFL

NFL News: Lions’ Jared Goff sends heartfelt message to Aidan Hutchinson after season-ending Injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo