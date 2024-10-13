Trending topics:
NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry sets another record in the game against the Commanders

During the Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry set a new record.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens watches the preseason game in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesDerrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens watches the preseason game in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

By Matías Persuh

The Baltimore Ravens have raised their game this NFL season, thanks in part to the impressive performances and talent of not only their QB Lamar Jackson but also the powerful Derrick Henry. It was indeed the RB who set a new league record during the game against the Washington Commanders.

The former Tennessee Titans player scored a touchdown once again in a game this season, making him the second player since 1970 to score a TD in six consecutive games with his new team.

ESPN journalist Jamison Hensley announced this via his X (formerly Twitter) account @jamisonhensley: “With that TD today, he became 2nd player since 1970 merger with a TD in each of the first 6 games of a season with a new team, joining Robert Edwards (1998 rookie season with Patriots).”

Henry entered the matchup against the Commanders with a total of 6 touchdowns, playing a key role in the Ravens‘ turnaround this season, which started with two consecutive losses. By Week 5, they had finished with a positive record of 3-2.

Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The longest run in history

On September 29, the team led by John Harbaugh faced the Buffalo Bills in a Week 4 NFL matchup. Not only did the game result in a positive outcome for the Baltimore Ravens, bringing their record to 2-2, but attendees also witnessed the longest run in the franchise’s history.

NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

Just minutes into the game, Derrick Henry received the ball from Lamar Jackson and sprinted 87 yards, not only giving the Ravens a touchdown but also setting a historic record in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens upcoming matches

  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7
  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8
  • vs Denver Broncos, Week 9
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10
  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 11
