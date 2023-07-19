Saquon Barkley is living a nightmare. After being unable to reach an agreement with the New York Giants for a long-term deal, the running back has now decided to part ways with the team, sending a very aggressive message to their front office.

The 2023 NFL franchise tag deadline was not the best for Barkley. After several days negotiating with the Giants, the running back was unable to secure a long-term deal to stay in New York for more years.

During his tenure with the Giants, Barkley showcased immense talent and potential, earning accolades and becoming a fan favorite. Injuries may have hampered his performance in recent seasons, but his skills on the field have never been in question.

Saquon Barkley’s rude message to the Giants front office

The Giants are not the favorite team of Saquon Barkley nowadays. The 26-year-old didn’t reach an agreement with New York before the franchise tag deadline, and he could be considering not to return to the Big Apple this year.

Speaking on an episode of “The Money Matters” podcast on YouTube, Barkley sent an aggressive message to the team’s front office. He doesn’t understand why they didn’t fulfill his salary expectations after him being an elite running back for several years.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘f— you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘f— you to my teammates,'” Barkley said. “And be like, ‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use.”

The two-time Pro Bowler revealed that this decision could end his relationship with the Giants, as he doesn’t want to play under the franchise tag. “I never thought I would ever do that, but now I’m at a point where I’m like, ‘Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.’ Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don’t know,” the former 2nd-overall pick added. “That’s something I have to sit down and talk to my family, talk to my team [of advisers] and strategize about this. Can’t just go off of emotions. I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning. I know if I’m able to help bring a championship to New York, that’s going to go miles more ahead than this contract.”

The tone of Barkley’s message surprised many, as he has been known as a soft-spoken and humble individual throughout his career. However, it seems that underlying issues have reached a breaking point, leading to this uncharacteristic outburst.