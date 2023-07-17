Saquon Barkley has received some really bad news ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The New York Giants refused to offer him a long-term deal amid the franchise tag deadline, leading to the running back’s reaction on social media.

It is a really tough moment for Saquon Barkley. Despite being one of the best running backs in the league in recent years, he was unable to reach an agreement with the Giants for a long-term deal to keep him for more years at the Big Apple.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the former Penn State player these days. His fans are unsure whether he will sign the franchise tag to play the 2023 season or decide to sit out this year in response to the Giants not granting his demands.

Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking reaction to Giants not offering him a long-term deal

The waiting is over for Saquon Barkley. After a long time negotiating with the Giants, the running back was unable to reach an agreement with the team for a long-term deal, and things look very complicated for him.

According to multiple reports, the Giants attempted to entice Barkley by offering him approximately $19 million in guaranteed money. However, this offer fell well short of the running back’s expectations, and ultimately, they were unable to reach an agreement.

Today was the deadline for teams to sign their franchise tag players. After not being able to secure a long-term deal, the running back reacted to the news on Twitter. “It is what it is,” wrote Barkley.

While Barkley could still sign the 1-year franchise tag, several reports suggest that he will hold out and not report to training camp. It is possible that he may sit out the 2023 NFL season since he is not under contract with the Giants.