Saquon Barkley is not having a great time. The running back has not reached an agreement with the New York Giants for a long-term deal, and the NFC East team just received some disappointing news coming from the player.

This offseason has been very challenging for Saquon Barkley. Earlier this year, the Giants decided to place the franchise tag on him, but the running back has refused to sign it as a long-term contract offer has not arrived yet.

According to reports, New York is attempting to address their salary cap issues, which is why they haven’t offered him a deal. However, time is running out, and both sides must reach an agreement before the end of the week to avoid more problems.

Saquon Barkley’s latest update has the Giants very worried

July 17th is the last day the Giants have to offer Saquon Barkley a long-term deal. The team is trying to reach an agreement with the running back, but apparently their proposals have not met the player’s expectations.

According to reports, New York made an offer to Barkley for an average annual salary of $14 million. Unfortunately the structure of the contract was a huge problem, and that’s why they decided to place the franchise tag on him.

As of today, there is no offer on the table. Barkley has not signed his franchise tag, as he doesn’t know if a long-term deal will arrive. And now, the running back has really bad news for the team.

ESPN’s Diana Russini reported that Saquon Barkley is considering not to play the first game of the season. “I’m told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants,” the insider said.

As the deadline approaches, Barkley has made it clear that the franchise tag is undesirable for him. It seems like the two-time Pro Bowler would rather sit out this year than sign that 1-year, $10.9 million deal.